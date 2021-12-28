NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 73.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 166.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.25. 54,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

