Nucleus Vision Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $984,880.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

