Nuco.cloud Hits One Day Volume of $17,179.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $17,179.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.07889682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.82 or 1.00036529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,465,614 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

