Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nucor by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Nucor stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

