NuCypher Price Hits $0.79 (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $553.77 million and approximately $65.99 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007421 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,374,613,429 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

