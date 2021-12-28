NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading Up 3%

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 13,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 480,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -116.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 46,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

