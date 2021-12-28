Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.29

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.29 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 1117256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

