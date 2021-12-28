NXM Price Tops $127.33 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. NXM has a market cap of $841.84 million and $35,340.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $127.33 or 0.00265956 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,449 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,449 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

