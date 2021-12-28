Oasis Network Price Hits $0.36 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $192.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

