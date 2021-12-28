Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 6.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 265,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,928,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research analysts have commented on OCGN shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ocugen by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 78.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.