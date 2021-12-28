Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Tops $7.93 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $764,816.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.55 or 0.07905085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.04 or 0.99849283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008099 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

