Oddz Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $797,944.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Oddz has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $797,944.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.64 or 0.07913294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00077711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.19 or 0.99733757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

