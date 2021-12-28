ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.96 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $9,321.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.25 or 0.07931156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.25 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008106 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.