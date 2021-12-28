ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $7,870.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,216.35 or 1.00560110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $613.03 or 0.01278535 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

