OKCash Trading Up 28.3% This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $28,561.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,119.30 or 1.00650540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.62 or 0.01281413 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,985,936 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.