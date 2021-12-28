Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.00. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 854 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $116.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

