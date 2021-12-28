Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Old Republic International worth $27,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

