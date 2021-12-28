OLD Republic International Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

