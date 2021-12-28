OLD Republic International Corp Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.28% of WEC Energy Group worth $77,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $9,735,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 106.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

