Omni (OMNI) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.43 or 0.00007196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $24,416.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00306096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,303 coins and its circulating supply is 562,987 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

