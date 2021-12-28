Only1 (LIKE) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Only1 coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Only1 has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $24.12 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007099 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

