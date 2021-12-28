Ontology Hits Market Cap of $609.10 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $609.10 million and $69.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00229807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039787 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.67 or 0.00509490 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00079592 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.