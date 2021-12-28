Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.97. Open Text has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

