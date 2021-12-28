OpenOcean (OOE) One Day Volume Hits $1.77 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $42.10 million and $1.77 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.07911177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,014.54 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

