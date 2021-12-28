OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55,383.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $880,634.23 and approximately $55,383.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.39 or 0.07908501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.80 or 0.99868233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

