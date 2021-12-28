Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,583,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

