Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $760,455.14 and approximately $9.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,160.36 or 1.00529394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056009 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00284161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.13 or 0.00438614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00152889 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

