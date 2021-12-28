OREO (ORE) Trading Down 51% This Week

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OREO has traded down 51% against the US dollar. OREO has a total market capitalization of $45.54 and approximately $1,649.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded up 26,060,417.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.69 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About OREO

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

Buying and Selling OREO

