Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.79. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 50,263 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 38.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

