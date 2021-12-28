Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $837,712.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.39 or 0.07908501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.80 or 0.99868233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

