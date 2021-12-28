OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.61 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $523.28 million and $26.61 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007421 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,940,438 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

