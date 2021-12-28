Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post $139.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $131.13 million. Orion Group reported sales of $170.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $578.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

ORN stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

