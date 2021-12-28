Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.70. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 11 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Orla Mining by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 659,568 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

