Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.73. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORRF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $276.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.97. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.