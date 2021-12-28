Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.74

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $24.94. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 12,079 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $275.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

