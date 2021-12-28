Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on OUTFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

