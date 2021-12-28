Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.74% of Owens Corning worth $149,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

OC stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

