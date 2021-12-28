Oxygen One Day Trading Volume Tops $737,752.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $60.08 million and $737,752.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,670,824 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

