OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Up 3%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF)’s share price shot up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.93. 801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OZ Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.