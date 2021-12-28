PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $317,163.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 8% higher against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $35.93 million and $317,163.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,909,432,938 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

