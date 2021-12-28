PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

