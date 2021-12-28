PAID Network Market Capitalization Hits $45.41 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $45.41 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.59 or 0.07913530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,664.80 or 0.99877530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

