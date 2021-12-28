Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $568.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

