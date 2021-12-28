Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

