Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 199,501 shares.The stock last traded at $20.87 and had previously closed at $20.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
