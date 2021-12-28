Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 199,501 shares.The stock last traded at $20.87 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

