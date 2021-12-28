Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

