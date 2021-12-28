Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.5983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.