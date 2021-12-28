Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $0.76

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $53.49 million and $2.53 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.55 or 0.07905085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.04 or 0.99849283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,096,217 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.