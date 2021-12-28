Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Papa John’s International worth $46,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -328.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

