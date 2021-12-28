Parachute Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $248,944.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $248,944.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

